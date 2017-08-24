News Feature

<p>bluehillharborschool.org; 374-5501



September 5, first school day: new students only. September 6, first school day, returning students only. September 7, all students. The school day is from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.



Administration



Principal Joshua Jones, 57 South Street, P.O. Box 1629, Blue Hill, 04614; 374-5501, info@bluehillharborschool.org;



Meals



Blue Hill Harbor School offers no meal service.



New Staff



Lee Lehto has lived in East Blue Hill since 1975. She has a master’s degree in Teaching Secondary English and most of a second master’s degree in Writing and the Teaching of Writing from the University of Maine, Orono. Lee taught English at Deer Isle-Stonington High School for 10 years and at George Stevens Academy for three years. She is an avid reader and sometime poet who believes in the value of writing as a means of making thought visible and communicating with others across time and cultures.



Buses



The bus schedule is the same as in 2016-17: A single bus will bring students to BHHS from drop-off at GSA in the morning and return them in the afternoon. For information, call 359-8053.



Snapshot



Estimated enrollment: 28 students, grades 9-12. The Blue Hill Harbor School is an “Approved Private School” under Maine law, and therefore students may attend tuition-free from towns that traditionally offer a choice of high schools.



Our educational philosophy is based on every student “making their own path.” Each BHHS student works with advisors to develop a personalized graduation plan, which includes a mix of classes and project work, to meet State of Maine requirements, as well as prepare them for work and higher education. We have three broad paths to graduation: academic, arts, and skills. Each one allows students to delve deeply into their chosen field, providing a balance of rigor and flexibility to encourage achievement and provide room for exploration. We also provide many opportunities for students to present their work to one another, provide and accept constructive feedback, and revise and improve their work until it’s the best it can be.



Our program was initially inspired by the EdVisions model based out of Henderson, Minn., and has since developed a style of its own, incorporating elements of Expeditionary Learning, such as student-engaged assessment and personal learning targets, as well as trademarks of our own, such as our “character and creativity” program based on virtue development and personal expression. We aspire to help students not only meet standards set by others, but to set their own bar high, and surpass it.



No school days



October 9



November 10, 22-24



December 23-29



January 1-5, 15, 26



February 19-23



April 16-20



May 28



Last student day: June 15



Graduation: June 16

