Blue Hill Consolidated School

First day: Tuesday, September 5.



School hours: 7:50 a.m.-2:35 p.m. Bus arrives 7:30 a.m.



Open House: Thursday, September 7, 5-7 p.m.



Administration



Principal: Shelly Schildroth, 374-2202, ext. 102, sschildroth@bhcs.org />

Secretary: Loretta Smith, 374-2202, ext. 100, lsmith@bhcs.org />

Superintendent: Mark Hurvitt, 374-9927, mhurvitt@schoolunion93.org />

Director of Special Services: Cathy Lewis, interim, 374-9927, clewis@schoolunion93.org />

Athletic Director: Mark Ensworth, mensworth@surryschool.org />

Snapshot



Grades: pre-K-8



Number of students: 269



Pre-K: 18, Kindergarten: 26, Grade 1: 21, Grade 2: 25, Grade 3: 30, Grade 4: 31, Grade 5: 31, Grade 6:27, Grade 7: 30, Grade 8: 31.



Teachers, full- and part-time: 32



Support staff, full- and part-time: 20



2017-18 district budget, pre-K-12: $5,734,892.



New Staffing



Erin Montgomery will be joining our cafeteria crew for the 2017-2018 school year. Erin graduated from Maine Maritime Academy in 2003. She and her family moved back to Maine in 2016. We are happy to have Erin working at BHCS!



BHCS is in the process of hiring two educational technicians, a special education teacher, and a third grade teacher.



Meals



Milk is offered with each meal; salad bar and choice of two fruits are offered with hot lunch.



Student lunch: $2.65, reduced price: $0.40. Student breakfast: $0.75, reduced price: free. Extra milk: $0.30.



Free/reduced meal applications will be sent home on the first day of school.



Tuesday, September 5: Breakfast—pancakes, sausage. Lunch—tacos, refried beans, rice.



Wednesday, September 6: Breakfast—Jiffy, cereal. Lunch—spaghetti and meat sauce, green beans breadsticks.



Thursday, September 7: Breakfast—breakfast pizza, cereal. Lunch—meatball sub, brown rice, broccoli.



Friday, September 8: Breakfast—cheese omelet, cereal. Lunch—chicken fillet sandwich, sweet potato tots.



Buses



Morning Run



Bus A: Tammy. 6:50 Mines Rd.; 6:57 Mike’s Market; 7:02 South Street; 7:05 Salt Pond; 7:10 Falls Bridge.



Bus B: Ellen. 6:35 Sis Porter Rd.; 6:57 transfer station Rte. 172; 7:02 Turkey Farm Rd.; 7:10 Mountain Rd.; 7:15 Range Road; 7:22 Pleasant St.



Bus C: Darlene. 6:58 Curtis Cove; 7:02 Morgan Bay Rd.; 7:12 Stops on way out of East Blue Hill Rd.; 7:20 Rte. 172 Greens Hill to Fairgrounds.



Bus D: New driver. 7:00-Horsepower Farm/Pleasant St.; 7:06 Hinckley Ridge Rd.; 7:11 Kingdom Rd.; 7:16 Union St.; 7:22 Tenney Hill; 7:25 Beech Hill Rd.



No-school days



October 6, 9, 20



November 10, 22-24



December 25-29



January 1, 12, 15



February 19-23



March 23



April 13, 16-20



May 28



Last student day: June 14

