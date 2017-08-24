News Feature

<p>adamsschool.com, 326-8608



First day: Tuesday, September 5.



School hours: 7:25 a.m.-2:10 p.m. Bus arrives 7:10 a.m. School office hours 7:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m.



Administration



Principal: Sheila Irvine, sirvine@adamsschool.com />

Secretary: Elaine Bertrand, ebertrand@adamsschool.com />

Superintendent: Mark Hurvitt, 374-9927, mhurvitt@schoolunion93.org />

Director of Special Services: Cathy Lewis, interim, 374-9927, clewis@schoolunion93.org />

Snapshot



Grades: pre-K-8



Estimated number of students: 58



Pre-K: 5, Grade K: 2, Grade 1: 4, Grade 2: 11, Grade 3: 3, Grade 4: 3, Grade 5: 8, Grade 6: 6, Grade 7: 7, Grade 8: 9



Full-time teachers/staff: 10



Part-time teachers/staff: 9



Contracted staff: 2



2017-18 budget, pre-K-12: $1,469,110



New Staffing



Sheila Irvine, Principal



Jan Leach, Cook



Joseph Wainer, Music



Meals



Student lunch: $2.65. Reduced lunch price: $0.40. Extra milk: $0.30.



Free/reduced meal applications will be sent home on the first day of school.



Tuesday, September 5: Whole-grain mac and cheese with ham, broccoli, fresh fruit, milk.



Wednesday, September 6: Chicken quesadilla, refried beans, fresh fruit, milk.



Thursday, September 7: Baked spaghetti, breadsticks, tossed salad, fruit, milk.



Friday, September 8: Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, peas, fruit, milk.



Buses



Morning run: The bus will leave the transfer station at approximately 6:30 a.m. and proceed along The Shore Rd./Rte. 166 picking up high school and Adams School students along the way. The bus will then proceed back into town on Castine Rd./Rte. 166A/Rte. 166 and on to Backshore Road. The bus will continue up Wadsworth Cove Road to Battle Avenue. It will then go down to Modockowando Road, up LaTour Street and back to Battle Avenue turning down Tarratine Street to Court Street onto Hatch Cove Road, returning to the Adams School at approximately 7:10. The bus will then transport high school students to the Penobscot Community School for transport to George Stevens Academy (Penobscot bus) or Bucksport High School (Castine bus).



Afternoon run: Adams School students will be picked up at school at 2:10 p.m. The bus will turn onto Court Street, proceed to Perkins Street, then to Battle Avenue. It will continue to Water Street, up State Street, and proceed onto Battle Avenue to Wadsworth Cove Road and Backshore Road. It will continue to Routes 166 and 166A. After all elementary students are dropped at their homes, the bus will proceed to the Penobscot Community School to pick up all high school students. GSA and BHS students are transported to the Penobscot school from their respective high schools in the afternoon.



No-school days



October 6, 9



November 10, 22-24



December 25-29



January 1, 12, 15



February 19-23



March 23



April 16-20



May 28



Last student day: June 12

