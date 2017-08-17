News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in The Weekly Packet, August 17, 2017 Selectmen sign off on grant application for South Street sidewalks

by Anne Berleant

With an August 15 deadline looming, Blue Hill Community Development’s chairman John Burns submitted a final application draft to selectmen at their August 11 meeting.



The application seeks a grant of $400,000, with the town matching an additional $100,000, for an ambitious project, the goal of which is a more pedestrian- and bike-friendly South Street that links with downtown Blue Hill.



The scope of the project and which parts of Blue Hill it addresses will be determined by the actual size of the grant received. However, it is the South Street area that fits the MDOT Bicycles and Pedestrian Program (formerly Safe Routes to School) grant criteria.



“It became clear that South Street [is] best for that grant,” Burns said, noting that BHCD had asked for the participation of downtown retailers who felt the improvement project was misdirected at South Street.



“It’s not just retailers,” Selectman Ellen Best said.



The MDOT grant regulations require that the town submit the grant, and while selectmen, and voters, have supported the project, not all selectmen have appeared entirely comfortable with BHCD driving changes that are usually the domain of the town.



“I feel this should be more of a municipal function, and I understand why it is not,” Best said. “Going forward, I would like to see the town brought in earlier and in a more town-participatory sense.”



If awarded, the town would have to vote to accept it through a special or annual town meeting, although their was some discussion among selectmen and those in attendance whether the selectmen could accept the grant on behalf of the town.



“We want to be a resource for the town and work collaboratively,” Burns said.



Selectman Chairman Vaughn Leach, a BHCD member, said, “We have things happening in town” because of [BHCD’s] initiative. “It’s all puzzle pieces coming together.”



Burns, chairman of the Bay School board of trustees, parents and community members formed BHCD, a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, with a first goal of improving pedestrian safety on South Street, home to the Bay School, Blue Hill Harbor School, large and small retail stores, and the future location of the Blue Hill Co-op. Group members successfully worked with MDOT to reduce the speed limits to 35 miles per hour from NAPA Auto Parts to the traffic circle linking South Street with Mines Road, Beech Hill Road and Main Street, and have created a professional blueprint for sidewalks, trails and roads that connect Blue Hill for cars, pedestrians and bicycles. A second, federal Recreational Trails Program grant application for $50,000, will be submitted within the next few weeks, Burns said.



In other business:

Falls Bridge public meeting on August 8 “underwhelming,” Selectman Jim Schatz said. “The audience expected more details and got a litany of regulations driving the outcome.”



39 Parker Lane property auction to be held on August 23, 11 a.m., at the town hall.

