Residents to vote on marijuana moratorium

by Monique Labbe

The Deer Isle selectmen and planning board held a joint public hearing to discuss the extension of a moratorium on marijuana on August 10.



Planning board chairman Jeremy Stewart stressed that the vote on August 17 to extend the moratorium is not a decision as to whether or not to allow social clubs and retail establishments. The extension of the moratorium would allow the town an additional six months to continue its research on what the regulations would be and how to enforce them, especially since those regulations are still being discussed at the state level.



“We don’t really have all the answers yet, which is why we would like to extend the moratorium, so that we can continue to look into it,” said Stewart.



Deer Isle resident Bill Horton noted that allowing retail and social clubs for marijuana could send the wrong message, and that the substance could “lead to other drugs being brought to the island.” Additionally, he noted, the lack of immediate law enforcement on the island could present a problem.



“If something comes up, it takes at least 20 minutes for the sheriff’s department to get here,” he said.



A vote to extend the moratorium will take place at a special town meeting at 7 p.m. on August 17. Should the extension go through, the town will have six months to draft a proposal for an ordinance, either banning or regulating retail establishments and/or social clubs.

