Open house highlights gift of Jonathan Fisher’s 1705 Bible

News Feature

Michael McVaugh discusses Jonathan Fisher’s 1705 Hebrew bible, which he painted into his self-portrait. It was on display at an August 6 open house at the Jonathan Fisher House.

by Anne Berleant

Jonathan Fisher, the first settled Congregational minister of Blue Hill whose church still stands on Main Street, had his life, books and tools shared on August 6 at an open house in the 1814 home he built and lived in.



“It’s sort of astounding when you think it was built 100 percent by hand, by imagination and mind,” board president Ellen Best said.



The home is maintained as a museum by the Jonathan Fisher Memorial, dedicated to preserving his home and history, and is open to the public Thursday through Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m.



The open house included a brief talk by Michael McVaugh on books recently donated by Fisher’s descendant Elizabeth Clark, including the 1703 Hebrew Bible that Fisher points to in his self-portrait hanging in his home.



McVaugh brought the man and his Bible to life.



“He would get up at 5 a.m. and read the Hebrew Bible in front of the fireplace,” McVaugh said, surmising from Fisher’s journals that he loved books as objects as well as for what was contained inside.



Fisher was interested in more than books and religion. He was a land surveyor who built his own tools and instruments; a painter of animals and portraits; a man who not only read but bound his own books; a designer and builder of furniture; a graduate of Harvard; and a student of language, who raised, with his wife Dolly, a large family.



“This man is fascinating,” Diane Story, a visitor from British Columbia, remarked while examining the exhibits of Fisher’s artwork, books and hand-built tools.



“He’s a Renaissance man,” her husband, Richard, noted.



Fisher “avidly” studied Hebrew at college, McVaugh said, and, from Blue Hill, sought out the Penobscot Native Americans and created a glossary of their language.



Named Congregational minister of Blue Hill in 1796, Fisher led his congregation until 1837, and died in 1847, but his life, and home, live on in Blue Hill.

