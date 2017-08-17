Westwind wins Castine Class Eaton Cup Race

News Feature

The annual Castine Class Eaton Cup Race took place on Saturday, August 12. Westwind, skippered by Brooke Parish, runs for the finish line in the Castine Class Eaton Cup Race on Saturday, August 12. She is followed by, from left, J. Herron, Fanny G and Caroline B.

The annual Castine Class Eaton Cup Race took place on Saturday, August 12. The seven-boat fleet raced a triangular course in the Bagaduce River and Smith Cove in a building southerly breeze.



Hoppie, with Helen Miller as skipper and Hope McNally as crew, led the fleet after the first leg to windward. Westwind, skippered by Brooke Parish with Doug Lyman and Apple Lieser as crew, was able to catch and pass Hoppie on the downwind leg of the course and held off J. Herron, Caroline B, Fanny G and Hoppie for the rest of the race.



At the finish line off the Castine Yacht Club, Westwind was the winner with J. Herron, skippered by Peter Bicks and crewed by his daughter Phoebe, taking second. Caroline B, with John Bicks as skipper and daughter Christina as crew, finished third.



The Eaton Cup honors the Eaton family, particularly Mace Eaton and his son Alonzo, who built 20 Castine Class boats at Eaton’s Boatyard in Castine over a period of 17 years from 1951 to 1967. At the annual Eaton Cup Lobster Stew dinner at the Castine Yacht Club the evening of August 12, the Eaton Cup was presented to Brooke Parish of the Westwind by Ruthie Eaton, granddaughter of Alonzo Eaton.



Full results:

Boat, Skipper, Elapsed Time, Pos.

Westwind, Brooke Parish, 1:24:40, 1

J. Herron, Peter Bicks, 1:25:21, 2

Caroline B, John Bicks, 1:26:50, 3

Fanny G, Donald Austin, 1:27:12, 4

Hoppie, Helen Miller, 1:29:46, 5

Elizabeth B, Chip Terry, 1:31:56, 6

Guillemot, Marianne Buchanan, 1:32:07, 7

