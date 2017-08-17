Juvenile charged with break in at Merrill & Hinckley

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

A 13-year-old boy was charged with felony Class C burglary for allegedly breaking into Merrill & Hinckley early on Friday, August 11, and stealing three or four pellet guns and boxes of cartridges.



Owner John Bannister said he noticed a forced entry when he went to lock up after working in the back of the store until about 1 a.m. Realizing that the individual could still be in the store, he went into his office and, as a deterrent, grabbed his gun and called 911.



Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a canine unit responded to the scene, with assistance from the Maine State Police. The suspect, who had already left the scene, was identified and charged the next day, after the sheriff’s office posted an image of the suspect, caught on the store’s security camera, on its Facebook page.



The photo has since been removed. Law enforcement may not release the names of suspects under the age of 18.



Bannister said that a review of the footage showed the individual had re-entered the store twice after initially forcing his way in, each time taking another pellet gun from behind the counter.



“Two rifles and one or two pistols,” he said of the stolen inventory, estimating a $500 cost including cartridges and repair to the forced entry. While the HCSO told him the guns had been recovered, their packaging has not, and they cannot be resold as new, Bannister said.



He said his store has been broken into “probably three times over the years. Someone kicks in a window and the alarm goes off. But never when I was here.”

