Joe Coomer’s ‘other lives’

News Feature

by Elke Dorr

If you step into Joe Coomer’s Stonington barn, light pouring in from the wall-size window, and after you marvel at the antique Ford occupying pride of place, you begin to take note of the tools. They rest on shelves, on a workbench; they’re propped against walls, hang from pegs, lie on a box. They seem an array of painted still lifes awaiting the hand that would put them to use. No mere random collection, however, they’re useful and used. You learn in time that Joe Coomer is a man with many interests and vocations, the tools representing only one of his many pursuits. He is a restorer of sailboat and automobile: For testament, the 1936 Ford Roadster he restored over 10 years’ time, or his boat, Yonder, to which he also turned his restorer’s hand. He is a serious collector of antiques, a sailor, a merchant—owning two antique malls and a 10,000 square foot store—and a farm manager, overseeing the family farm from his home in Texas. And not least, he is a purveyor of words, most recently publishing his first volume of poetry, Other Lives.



He admits frankly: “I wasn’t a poet when I was young. I didn’t think of myself as a poet, but I found that the older I got, the more I was tending toward poetry.” If what George Orwell said about language—that it “ought to be the joint creation of poets and manual workers”—then Coomer seems ideally suited for the task of forging language into freshly-coined meaning.



Having already published eight novels, about which, incidentally, readers remarked on the many lyrical, poetic lines, as well as two books of non-fiction, he turned to poetry for the expression of particular ideas. He found in the genre a way to shape the paths that his mind takes. In describing how he hopes the reader approaches the poems, Coomer likened them to traveling. He writes poetry, he said, “for the same reasons we travel:” to look beyond the familiar, to see something new. He hopes that we pause, as with a “diversion,” much as we make a stop along the roadside to take in a breathtaking view, turning the ideas the poems contain over in our minds.



But don’t expect rhyming couplets, don’t look for sonnets; those aren’t Coomer’s style. His poems are written in free verse, that is unrhymed and lacking a regular meter. It’s important to note, however, that free verse is deliberately—and not for lack of skill—non-metrical, unconstrained by most traditional poetic forms, yet containing the rhythm of ordinary speech. In this way, the poems at first appear to be nearly conversational, inviting the reader in. They then proceed to examine a serious or even playful idea that ultimately ends with a larger truth, a broader understanding that comes in surprisingly unpredictable, yet fitting observations.



Take his poem, “The Locals,” that begins, “The locals call them Strangers/The scientists murmur Erratic….” The next few lines describe the “glacially deposited boulders” and their characteristics, but then end on this sobering observation: “… unsure of their next move/but like all orphans/willing to accept any name they’re given.” While this poem is one of the shorter ones in the collection, it nevertheless delivers a surprising yet apt ending, likening erratic boulders to human orphans in our minds and therefore giving us something to take away from our reading, offering engaging diversion, as Coomer might say.



In explanation of how his poems travel from one point to a completely unexpected other destination, Coomer noted that he “likes to turn things on end,” to offer “what’s new and fresh.” As for how he proceeds with the writing itself, he rarely revises, he said, but composes and “mulls over [the poems] in thought” before putting pen to paper. “They mostly come like they are,” he said.



How he compares writing poetry to writing novels is as surprising as the ending of many of the poems themselves: writing them is “like a shot of heroin,” he exclaimed. It is “immediate gratification,” unlike a novel whose plot lines and structure, as well as its characters, can take months, often years, to develop. He remarked that in his novels he knows in advance the basic plot, knows how the book begins and probably ends, while in his poems he follows “just where my mind is going,” not only regarding the structure of the poem but its ideas as well.



Emotion, he noted, was the basis for the book’s organization, a very conscious decision. While it begins with “poems about contentment,” he explained, the book then moves on to darker subjects or in Coomer’s words, “to the trough”—in fact, death—but turns yet again to conclude with love. In many ways, the poems are intended, he said, to assure the reader “that we’re not alone.”



Throughout the book Coomer turns to lists, but not your garden variety grocery or task lists. His lists are generous, astonishing in their freshness, recalling Walt Whitman and his capacious Leaves of Grass. In the twelve-line poem, “Things We’re Not Sure Have Ended,” Coomer turns to loss, beginning with “Any sigh,” and then catalogues a ruminative list that gives the reader pause, with such lines as, “That wind that blew through our house years ago,” and “That lie that may be lurching around the world.” The poem’s conclusion is another of Coomer’s unexpected surprises: “The road that we turned off to settle here,” another something we’re not sure has ended.



Auction finds, the leftovers from other lives energize Coomer, excite his imagination. Though his passion for antiques is not overtly revealed in the poems, it’s clear that old objects prompt musing. Take the poem “Who and Where” that begins with a house for sale and “an empty pegboard,” that reveals “the outlines of tools,” which he depicts as “coffins.” The last stanza, containing a rare rhyme, compares the outlines to “hieroglyphs of a people passed on …/that can only tell us/who they were/not where they’ve gone.”



Family members, too, make appearances here and there, though sometimes obliquely. His wife, the still life painter Isabelle Tokumaru, is evoked with the poem “Still Life,” in which he writes “… the shadow of the fruit is yesterday/and the reflection on the varnished table/is tomorrow….” In another line he turns our conventional understanding of light on its head with this: “The fruit’s effect upon light is edible ….” The unexpected offered once again.



The book’s eponymous and last poem is a tribute to his mother, he remarked, though she is not named. A line that imagines her other lives conversing, reads, “She’s a plum, our girl,” which turned out coincidentally to be a name his mother was called when she was young, something he only discovered after he’d written the poem. The conclusion comes full circle to a gesture described in the first stanza, that of water being poured: “If you knew them [the other lives]/you’d be as confident as water finding its way/to the bottom of the bowl.”



Coomer is currently planning yet another life for himself, or a significant pursuit at the very least. He hopes to take his antique, 81-year old Ford on a cross-country journey, pulling an aged teardrop camper, at present simply a mere shell crafted of World War II surplus airplane aluminum. But he intends to follow not just any road. His goal is to travel on those roads that existed around the time of his car and camper’s origins. Already another book seems vaguely to be taking shape on the horizon.



Joe Coomer will be reading from Other Lives and signing books at the Stonington Library, August 24, 5 p.m.



‘I wasn’t a poet when I was young. I didn’t think of myself as a poet, but I found that the older I got, the more I was tending toward poetry.’

