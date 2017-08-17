Hospital’s operating revenue increases in 2017

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Blue Hill Memorial Hospital reported a $659,854 net operating income surplus for the first nine months of 2017, up nearly $300,000 from 2016, which it attributes to its urology specialty practice, diagnostic and therapeutic services and emergency department at a time “when half of Maine hospitals are losing money,” CEO John Ronan said.



These figures, available at the 2017 annual meeting August 9, also showed that electronic medical records incentive costs went from a near $90,000 deficit to $246,133 in the black. Also, uncompensated care had decreased by $385,589, to $1,897,883.



A talk by Lisa Harvey-McPherson, vice president, Government Relations for parent company Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems outlined how more than 70,000 Maine residents would lose health insurance if the Affordable Care Act is replaced by proposals that recently failed in Washington, and she drew a stark, and devastating, picture of the effect this would have had on Maine health care services. She praised the efforts of U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King for their efforts in Washington, especially Collins for breaking with party lines in favor of her constituents.



“We have senators who understand the real stories of people in Maine,” she said.



BHMH CEO John Ronan also noted how “a little state like us has such an influence on national policy.”



Harvey-McPherson also described efforts in Augusta that saw a $700,000 impact in payment reductions for BHMH greatly reduced when the total proposed state reduction was decreased from $99 million to $1 million.



“It took a lot of hard work, by a lot of people to get to where we did,” she said. “[Citizens] reached out to legislators and talked about the value of Blue Hill Memorial Hospital. Your voices were heard.”



In his remarks, Ronan noted that 2017 is the 95th year that the hospital has served the greater Blue Hill Peninsula.



For himself, he spoke of initially planning on a six-months stay BHMH when he arrived in 2014. That did not happen, and he now also serves as CEO of Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, which moved under the EMHS umbrella.



“It was the people,” he said of his desire to stay in this area.



He honored the dietary staff with the 2017 President’s Award, and outgoing board president Sally Mills for years of service. Gordon Stewart was named the new president and, filling Stewart’s former office of vice president was Scott Gray.



Ronan also paid tribute to longtime board member and former chairman Frank Wanning, who died in July, and his wife and daughter, noting, “We are still mourning.” Speaking about the hospital staff, he said they are “the 331 people who take care of you every day, who promise they’ll put your needs first.”

