Penboscot Bay Press Compass Logo

Penobscot Bay Press
Community Information Services

PBP Media

News Feature

The Island & The Peninsula
Web exclusive, August 17, 2017
Blue Hill Bay Gallery exhibiting yacht racing photos

Race photos featured at Blue Hill gallery

In honor of the upcoming Atlantic Nationals hosted this year by Kollegewidgwok Yacht Club in Blue Hill, Blue Hill Bay Gallery is offering an exhibit and sale of photos from previous races hosted by the KYC. This is the third time that Kollegewidgwok has hosted the Atlantic nationals. Pictured is a photo by Peter LaFreniere, Atlantic Nationals, 2008, at Blue Hill Bay Gallery.

Photo courtesy of Blue Hill Bay Gallery

In honor of the upcoming Atlantic Nationals hosted this year by Kollegewidgwok Yacht Club in Blue Hill, Blue Hill Bay Gallery is offering an exhibit and sale of photos from previous races hosted by the KYC. This is the third time that Kollegewidgwok has hosted the Atlantic nationals.

In 2008, the first year they hosted the regatta, 34 boats came to the starting line, all of which were captured in this photo.

This year the regatta is scheduled from August 20 to 25. The photo exhibition may be seen beginning August 17 for the last two weeks of August at the Blue Hill Bay Gallery on Main Street in Blue Hill, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 374-5773.


Penobscot Bay Press Community News Castine Patriot Island Ad-Vantages The Weekly Packet Visitor's Portal
Penboscot Bay Press Compass Logo

Penobscot Bay Press Community Information Services
Contact UsSubscribeAdvertise With Us
207-367-2200 • P.O. Box 36, Stonington, ME 04681 • info@pbp.me