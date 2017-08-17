Bagaduce Watershed Association to meet

News Feature

The Annual Meeting of the Bagaduce Watershed Association will be held on Tuesday, August 22, at 7 p.m., at the Reversing Falls Sanctuary, 818 Bagaduce Road in Brooksville. Robin Alden, Executive Director Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries, will speak on the topic: “Local Ecology, Local Stewardship: What Climate Change is Teaching Us About Fisheries.” All are welcome to attend.



The Bagaduce Watershed comprises the Bagaduce River and associated uplands of the towns of Penobscot, Brooksville, Sedgwick and Castine. The mudflats, coves, tidal creeks and estuaries provide abundant commercially harvestable fishing grounds, recreational opportunities and vital wintering, breeding and feeding habitat for migratory and wading birds, waterfowl, and other wildlife. The Bagaduce River has been designated a Focus Area of Statewide Ecological Significance whose tidal resources contribute to regional biodiversity. The mission of the Bagaduce Watershed Association is to support and sustain the environmental, economic and social health of this watershed, according to a news release from the association.



Alden will address contemporary challenges to the local ecology and coastal fisheries. Prior to serving as executive director of the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries, she was the former commissioner, Maine Department of Marine Resources; former member, New England Fisheries Management Council and founder and publisher of Commercial Fisheries News.



For more information, email jasaltonstall@gmail.com or call 326-4834.

