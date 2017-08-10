Town seeks more public involvement in comp plan process

News Feature

by Rich Hewitt

Opinions wanted.



Town officials want to see more residents respond to a survey sent out last month as part of the comprehensive planning process. Although some residents—both full-time and summer—have responded, including those who have responded online, officials want to see wider participation in the survey.



The questionnaire covers a wide range of topics and, according to Town Manager Kathleen Billings, it offers residents an opportunity to give their opinion on existing services, activities and town life as well as on what they would like to see in the future.



The town sent out about 1,000 surveys last month and additional copies are available at the town office.



“We’re trying to encourage people to get involved in the process,” Billings said Monday.



The process began on June 15 under the leadership of Bob Gerber, the consultant who worked with the town on its appeal of the Federal Emergency Management Agency flood plain insurance maps. An evolving group meets weekly to discuss each of the 13 issues required by the state for approval of a local comprehensive plan. Town voters approved a comprehensive plan in 2004, but the state rejected the document and since then, the town has operated without a state-approved plan. One of the reasons the town jumped at Gerber’s offer to facilitate the comprehensive plan process was because many of the grants the town has applied for in the past now require that towns have a state-approved comprehensive plan.



So far, the process is working well, according to Selectman Evelyn Duncan.



“It’s going smoothly,” she said. “We have participation every week. There are people from the economic development committee as well as people there for the different issues.”



Gerber is very knowledgeable and organized, Duncan added, and keeps everyone on track.



So far, the planning meetings have been scheduled from 1:30 to 3:30 in the afternoon on Thursdays in order to accommodate Gerber’s travel to and from Isle au Haut. All of those sessions have been and will continue to be open to the public. Billings said, however, that they will need to schedule evening sessions in order to increase participation especially for some of the more complicated issues involved in the planning.



“We know we’re going to have some evening meetings for some of these issues,” she said. “Day meetings are just not good for getting the participation we need because people are working.”



Among the key issues that will demand more participation and require evening sessions are the waterfront, marine resources, transportation and education, Billings said.



Gerber has used the 2004 comprehensive plan as a basis for the planning process. As the groups review the issues and add information, the results of those sessions are posted on the town website. Space is limited on that site, so information is taken down regularly to make room for new documents. Each week, Gerber writes a draft section for the issue the group has just discussed. He revises that draft based on comments and suggestions from the group. The goal is to have all sections completed by late September and ready to go to a town vote early in October.



Although part of the process is updating the 2004 document, the new plan will be different in many ways from that plan. Duncan noted Monday that technology has changed and that more information is available from the state and other agencies and much of that information is in the form of maps.



“The state has been doing a lot of compiling of maps,” Duncan said. “That’s a big change. There are a lot more maps available and that has been helpful.”



The town is looking for ways to provide public access to those new maps online.



The comprehensive plan not only gathers information about the town, but it also provides a vision and a road map for the town to follow for the future. According to Billings, there are different issues and challenges facing the town than there were in 2004 and that will likely change the focus and the recommendations of the comprehensive plan.



“The population and the demographics are changing,” she said. “There are more retired people and there are not as many people here to fill the jobs. Education is a challenge—there was not as much concern for education [in 2004]. And technology is an issue—broadband and a cell phone tower; they are more relevant today. If we don’t have access to technology, we’re not going to see a level playing field. Those issues are different than what people identified in 2004.”



So far, the meetings have reviewed historic issues, water resources, natural resources, agriculture and forests, marine resources and population and demographics. Future sessions, starting August 10, will focus on transportation, public facilities and services, existing land use, housing, economy, future land use and fiscal capacity and capital investment. No dates have been set yet for the evening sessions.

