Sedgwick Originally published in The Weekly Packet, August 10, 2017 Sedgwick sets special town meeting for new pot moratorium

by Anne Berleant

A retail marijuana moratorium will again be put before voters at a special town meeting on August 24, following the selectmen’s 6 p.m.meeting at town hall. Voters had easily approved a 180-day moratorium at town meeting in March.



The moratorium would ban retail marijuana shops, cultivation, testing, social clubs and manufacturing.



A “flawed” boilerplate moratorium supplied by the Maine Municipal Association before the earlier vote stated that it could only be extended through the legislative body, not at the discretion of selectmen. Selectmen said on July 27 that a new boilerplate had clearer language, and MMA advised the new moratorium over an extension, both of which would entail a special town meeting.



Second Selectman Colby Pert spoke in favor of not having the town attorney review the new moratorium: “A judge, if in court, is going to point to the intent of the ordinance.”



Selectmen have no current plans on presenting an ordinance regulating retail recreational marijuana until state regulations are in place, hopefully before 2018 town meeting. The statewide moratorium is valid until at least February 2018.



“We’re waiting for the state licenses to come through and will feed off that,” Pert said.



Third Selectman Ben Astbury agreed: “We’ll tailor guidelines to work with the state, not against.”



In other business

Selectmen approved accepting the resignation of Planning Board Chairman Robert Jones, 3-0.

Selectmen approved appointing alternate Peter Atherton to a regular planning board seat, 3-0.

Selectmen approved appointing Robert Publicover as an alternate member of the planning board, 3-0.

