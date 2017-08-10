Leaf has long Castine history

News Feature

Castine—In the early 1960s, over 50 years ago, a frustrated sailor cruised into Castine out of a storm and landed at Alonzo Eaton’s dock. The cruiser, according to information provided this week by the Castine Yacht Club, proclaimed to Alonzo that he had enough of the Leaf and of sailing, and asked Alonzo to just take the boat. Alonzo agreed, but insisted on paying $1 and getting a bill of sale. Thus began Leaf’s life in Castine. Alonzo (who could not swim) would occasionally take the Leaf out for a day sail, sometimes with his friend, Betty Pollard. Later in the 1960s, Larry Eaton raced the Leaf. She was then sold to a Stonington sailor, but again came back to Castine under ownership of Dean Richardson. A few years ago Richardson sold Leaf to Chris Bouzaid of Cushing, the winning skipper of the 2017 Castine Classic Race and Ames Cup.

