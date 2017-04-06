Proposed budget sparks concern for Island schools

News Feature

Kyra Alex urges the board to think carefully about all of the proposed changes to teaching staff and program offerings.

by Monique Labbe

The CSD board began budget talks on April 4, and more than 30 students and parents attended that initial meeting to voice their opinions and concerns about proposed teacher and program cuts.



Several students, including Orly Vaughn and Amy Friedell, expressed concern over the fact that AP English Literature and Composition may not be offered next year. Vaughn read from a letter on behalf of the junior and sophomore classes, stating “those of us who are juniors have been counting on taking AP English next year. Those of us who are sophomores realize that next year may be our only opportunity to take AP English since our class is smaller. We all plan to go to college, and we will be applying to selective colleges. At a bare minimum, we need to be able to take AP Calculus and AP English.”



The AP English course was offered last year; however, this year it was not due to low interest.



Deer Isle-Stonington High School principal Todd West addressed the concern in his principal’s report, noting that the class scheduling will be changing next year and moving forward.



“We are looking at a revolving course schedule, offering certain classes one year and others another, which will actually allow us to offer more programs to our students,” he said.



West added that while he does not know what the changes will look like just yet, AP English is still on the table as a possibility for next year’s course offerings.



Another course in jeopardy of being eliminated next year is Chemistry, which was a concern for several of the parents at the meeting. West said that there are currently three students who would need to take chemistry next year, and if it is not physically offered at the school there are online options to make sure those students get what they need.



In his student representative report, Caleb Hardie addressed a proposed teacher cut that would eliminate longtime social studies and athletic director Terry Siebert’s position at the school. The idea is instead to have one social studies teacher for grades 5 through 12.



“Several of the students, myself included, are against this,” said Hardie. “[Siebert] has been a teacher here for 21 years and is a huge part of this school, and we ask that the board find a way to not let this happen.”



“This isn’t about me, it’s about the kids,” Siebert added on his own behalf. “Having one teacher for that many grades does not sound like a good idea to me, and I urge the board to reconsider this plan. It’s ultimately what’s best for the kids, and this is not.”



Union 76 Superintendent Chris Elkington also announced several resignations, including English teacher Kim Larson and Physical Education teacher Matt Larson, both of whom are retiring at the end of the year after more than 30 years of teaching at the high school. Also resigning is Technology Coordinator Jared Young, Pam Ouellette, due to health issues, and Tori Robbins, who has been on leave but has officially resigned to continue her work with the Explorations Learning Center.



Elkington also noted that the 2017-18 budget, as of the first draft presented during the meeting, comes in at $6,340,000, down from $6,500,000 last year. Elkington said it is crucial to come in well under last year’s budget, as the school no longer meets the requirements for free or reduced lunch, which takes away about $160,000 of state money that the school received last year. In order to qualify for the subsidy at least 10 percent of students need to demonstrate need, which is not currently the case at the school.



The board did not talk about what the changes to course scheduling will look like next year or how the teachers will be shifted around to fill vacant positions. Those items will be among the ones discussed at the next budget meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.

