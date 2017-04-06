Dear Reader

Our Community Originally published in Castine Patriot, April 6, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, April 6, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, April 6, 2017 New look for your news, your newspaper

by Nat Barrows

We are excited to tell you about the new look you see in your newspaper this week.



Off and on for over a year, a team led by Faith DeAmbrose, Managing Editor, along with Jeremiah Savage, Creative Service department head, and I have been working together and with nationally known newspaper designer Ed Henninger to research and create this new look.



The team’s effort has been to make the paper, just simply, easier to read. To do that we have changed our news text type font to Utopia in a ragged right column to be more legible. The various design elements have been spatially organized and integrated for consistency in clear hierarchies signaling the importance of the material. The mixture of serif type (type with curly or variable elements in each letter) and sans serif type (just straight edges on each letter) also reinforces these concepts. There is increased use of white space in page presentation. There are lines in the spaces, technically called gutters, between stories. Simplification has been an underlying concept for all the graphic changes.



But leaving the technical terms, the changes symbolize the continuing commitment of the staff and company to evolve and reinvigorate our newspapers and news products. The three-member redesign team collectively has over three quarters of a century of history at Penobscot Bay Press, Inc., the newspaper publishing company, of dedicated commitment, pride and passion for community journalism.



Over the decades we have made various changes and redesigns and have found that change can be initially hard to accept. But, dear reader, this newspaper is produced for you. So we welcome your response to these changes. What do you think? Do you have any suggestions, critiques? Help us continue to evolve with your feedback. Send us an email tagged “design” at news@pbp.me or write to Editor, P.O. Box 36, Stonington, ME 04681.



Thank you for your continued journey and commitment to your news, your newspaper.

