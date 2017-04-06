News Feature

Stonington Originally published in Castine Patriot, April 6, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, April 6, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, April 6, 2017 Local students to celebrate poetry

Opera House Arts will host the first-ever Voice 2 Voice Declamation Contest Presentation at the Stonington Opera House on Friday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.



The public presentation marks the culmination of two months of immersion of Opera House teaching artists in four partner schools. Over 120 students in grades 5-8 from Deer Isle-Stonington, Blue Hill, Sedgwick and Brooklin elementary schools have been analyzing and presenting spoken poetry as a means of developing their voices and self-expression.



Participating students have competed at the class level and in school-wide competitions. On April 7, the top students from each school will present their poems in a public performance on the Stonington Opera House stage. The event will be hosted by Joshua McCarey, Education Associate for the Opera House, with special guest Stuart Kestenbaum, Maine’s Poet Laureate.



Parents and community members are welcome to attend to celebrate our young declaimers. For information, call the Opera House at 367-2788.

