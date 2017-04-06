Community Café: a chance to eat, chat

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The Penobscot Community Café has become a weekly luncheon for senior citizens over 60 to eat and catch up with one another. Sponsored by Eastern Area Agency on Aging, a group of volunteers prepares lunches delivered from the agency’s Bangor facilities for about 16 to 18 people per lunch.



“The group that comes here is a hearty bunch,” said site manager Maggie Williams. “Most of them drive themselves over, even if the weather isn’t so great, and if they aren’t going to come, they always make sure to call so that we know they won’t be there that day.”



Most of the attendees are regulars, said Williams, who go not only for the hot meal but for the social aspect as well.



“Many of these people live alone, and without this they might not get to see people in person for weeks,” she said.



For Dot McMahan, the lunches are something she has been involved with since the late 1990s, when they were served in Castine.



“These meals have been going on for at least 20 years here, and even longer before that when we had them in Castine,” said McMahan. “There are a few of us that have been coming since the beginning. It’s hard for us to miss one.”



While the agency provides weekly lunches, it also provides a food delivery service, called 3D Catering, and a new program called the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, both of which offer additional support for people who are no longer able to cook for themselves.



“The Commodity Supplemental Food Program is great, because it provides people with a package that they can use for the entire month,” said Rob C rone, head of the agency’s nutritional department.



To qualify for the program, a person has to be 60 years of age or older, and, if living alone, has to have a monthly income of not more than $1,307. Once their application is received, the package will be shipped to them immediately. Crone said that he currently has 1,200 boxes available monthly for Hancock County. The boxes include nonfat dry and ultra-pasteurized milk and juice, canned meat, poultry or fish, oats and ready to eat cereal, rice and pasta, peanut butter, dry beans and canned fruits and vegetables.



“Most of the people can get three or four meals out of one can, so something like this can really help someone out on a monthly basis, it’s great,” said Crone.



For Williams, the weekly lunches have room to grow into something even bigger than they are now.



“We could serve 10 to 15 more people; we’d love to have an even bigger group,” said Williams. “We’ve all gotten to know each other here and we would love to add more people to what we’ve made.”



The lunches are at 12 p.m. on Mondays at the Penobscot United Methodist Church. For more information about Eastern Area Agency on Aging, visit eaaa.org.

