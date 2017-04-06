Penboscot Bay Press Compass Logo

Blue Hill
Originally published in The Weekly Packet, April 6, 2017
Blue Hill Town Meeting

April 7-8, 2017

Elections: Friday, April 7, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Town Hall

Selectman (1 seat, 3-year term): John Bannister, Ellen Best
School Board (2 seats, 3-year term): Rebecca Conable, Amy Houghton, Jonathan Smallidge
Planning Board (2 seats, 3-year term): Scott Miller

Business meeting: Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m., Consolidated School
89 articles, including:
Art. 56: $425,000 loan from surplus for firetruck purchase
Art. 58: $100,000 to match sidewalk expansion grants
Art. 60: Retail marijuana moratorium ordinance
Arts. 67-69: Salt Pond public access /launch
Art. 70: $206,582 for school renovation, from surplus
Art. 71: $1.5 million for school renovation, 15-year bond

Total budget: $8,358,664
Municipal: $2,629,772
Increase: $214,476 or 8.86 percent
Tax burden: $1,233,020
Tax increase: $60,435 or 5.15 percent
Available Surplus (Dec. 31, 2016, unaudited) $2,894,732

School: $5,734,892
Increase: $215,716 or 3.9 percent
Tax burden (projected): $5,360,892
Balance forward revenue: $154,000
State subsidies, projected: $173,000
Available Surplus (June 30, 2016): $439,360


