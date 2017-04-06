News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in The Weekly Packet, April 6, 2017 Blue Hill Town Meeting

April 7-8, 2017



Elections: Friday, April 7, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Town Hall



Selectman (1 seat, 3-year term): John Bannister, Ellen Best

School Board (2 seats, 3-year term): Rebecca Conable, Amy Houghton, Jonathan Smallidge

Planning Board (2 seats, 3-year term): Scott Miller



Business meeting: Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m., Consolidated School

89 articles, including:

Art. 56: $425,000 loan from surplus for firetruck purchase

Art. 58: $100,000 to match sidewalk expansion grants

Art. 60: Retail marijuana moratorium ordinance

Arts. 67-69: Salt Pond public access /launch

Art. 70: $206,582 for school renovation, from surplus

Art. 71: $1.5 million for school renovation, 15-year bond



Total budget: $8,358,664

Municipal: $2,629,772

Increase: $214,476 or 8.86 percent

Tax burden: $1,233,020

Tax increase: $60,435 or 5.15 percent

Available Surplus (Dec. 31, 2016, unaudited) $2,894,732



School: $5,734,892

Increase: $215,716 or 3.9 percent

Tax burden (projected): $5,360,892

Balance forward revenue: $154,000

State subsidies, projected: $173,000

Available Surplus (June 30, 2016): $439,360

