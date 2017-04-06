Angell Open benefits mental illness support

News Feature

Maine’s richest tennis tournament, the Angell Open, returns to Racket and Fitness Center, Portland, Maine on April 7-9. Prize money exceeding $1,000 is available to singles winners, as well as a permanent trophy. This tournament draws top men and women players from across New England and as far away as Georgia and Michigan, according to a news release.



In addition to open singles and doubles, trophies will be available to winners in the mixed doubles, men’s 45, and 55 divisions. Over 100 players are expected to participate. This USTA, New England sanctioned tournament is a fund raiser for mental illness support, and advocacy. Named for Chris Angell, Maine’s top ranked Open player in 2010 and 2011, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia at an early age. Funds raised will be directed to the Brain and Behavior Foundation and The Treatment Advocacy Center. Donation checks may be made to Maine Tennis Foundation and forwarded to the club, 2445 Congress Street in Portland.



Play starts Friday evening, with the finals for both men’s and women’s singles and doubles on Sunday. Admission is free to spectators. Players should register online at usta.com or call Devi Maganti, 775-6128.

