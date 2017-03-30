Moratorium vote won’t reflect town’s stand on retail marijuana, citizens say

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

With a dozen citizens in attendance, the future of retail marijuana cultivation, sales and social clubs in Blue Hill was aired at a March 23 public meeting held by selectmen.



A proposed 180-day moratorium ordinance is on the town meeting warrant, and whether for, against or undecided on retail marijuana in Blue Hill, all present agreed that the local ordinance would have no effect because of the state moratorium, now in place, that ends on January 31, 2018.



However, the local ordinance, which can be renewed for an additional 180 days, is a “point of departure,” Selectman Jim Schatz said, and most were in agreement.



But the idea that the moratorium vote would be a way to gauge public sentiment on in-town retail marijuana sales was discounted.



“I will vote to support the moratorium and I want to have a [retail marijuana] store,” said Dan Brown, who recently opened a grow supply store in Blue Hill. “Because a moratorium is just about trying to figure out what we want…Do we want it in our town or don’t we?”



Results from a straw poll held during 2016 town elections on allowing retail marijuana sales in Blue Hill came in 318-192 against. However, as a whole, the town voted 957-842 in favor of state-wide legalization in the November referendum.



Ellen Best suggested a “targeted” straw poll during the upcoming elections, which selectmen appeared in favor of.



Denise Black, project coordinator for Healthy Acadia’s Drug Free Communities, came prepared with a folder of documents including both the Act and a select study on the impact of legalized marijuana in Colorado, enacted in 2013.



“Do people want it or not?” she said. “If they do, the work begins…We need to get ahead of this [and] make sure all is in place before February 1, 2018.”

