Deer Isle voters approve shellfish ordinance changes

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

It took voters fewer than 15 minutes to approve changes to the Deer Isle shellfish ordinance at a special town meeting March 23.



While most of the changes to the ordinance were minor word changes and descriptions, the change most notable is that, in compliance with state regulations, all non-resident commercial licenses will be drawn from a lottery. According to Selectman Lewis Ellis, this change means that whether a person harvests clams for a living or just wants to harvest a few bushels a year, both parties would have an equal opportunity to obtain a license.

During a public hearing on March 16, Deer Isle Town Clerk Heather Cormier noted that, as it is done now, those who want to apply for or renew licenses in both Deer Isle and Stonington have to go to both town offices to do so. Since the licenses are done by lottery, it is essentially on a first come, first served basis, which means that a person could miss out in either town.



Cormier said that going forward, that lottery will be done at one location for both towns, with both town clerks drawing names.



The number of licenses given out can vary each year, depending on the shellfish resources. As such, the Shellfish Committee will meet with the Department of Marine Resources annually to review the town’s shellfish resources, its size distribution, abundance and wardens’ reports to determine how many licenses will be given out, according to the ordinance. The town clerk will then issue resident and nonresident licenses on May 1, which become valid June 1.



Correction: In a previous version of this story we omitted “non-residential” from a reference to commercial licenses. We apologize for the confusion and for the error.

