Brooklin board to hire consultant on school’s future

News Feature

Brooklin Principal Halina Nawrot will step down at the end of the school year.

by Anne Berleant

With the 2017-18 budget work behind them, the school board has returned to the future of the Brooklin School in light of declining enrollment. A consultant built into next year’s budget, at $5,000, will be hired earlier than July 1, which had been originally planned.



“We have a lot of options we need to look at and need to look at quickly,” Chairman Paige Morse said.



Discussion at the March 16 meeting ranged broadly, starting from possibilities of merging Brooklin students with Sedgwick or into other districts and ending with a discussion on a new tuition policy designed to attract students from other districts to Brooklin.



The divergent topics prompted parent Jodie Schneider to observe: “I find it a real strange time to be asking for [out-of-district] kids when we don’t know what’s going on.”



The entire discussion was held under the shadow of Halina Nawrot announcing she was retiring at the end of this year after 12 years as principal.



“Your energy and enthusiasm has never been in question, [or] your commitment to the students,” board member Mike Sealander said.



Elkington suggested an interim principal for 2017-18 might serve the school best, given the small pool of candidates and the climate of uncertainty surrounding the school.



Currently, Brooklin has 66 pre-K through 8th grade students, with nearly one-fourth of them enrolled in pre-K.



Moving ahead with a consultant, will “help us move forward with some discussion and really get a feel from the community. There are a lot of other options we could look at,” Elkington said.



At the forefront is a possible partnership with Sedgwick. The towns shared an elementary school in the past and, as geographical neighbors, the idea comes up when either school discusses its options.



Any change would not occur until, at the earliest, the 2018-19 school year. Board members were tasked to return next month with a list of ideas.



However, at least one board member, Frank Bianco, was more interested in how to keep the school intact.



“If we build it right, they will come. What should we have in place? What can we improve on?” he asked. “I think there are things we can offer kids in Brooklin no one else can.”



A new tuition policy aimed at attracting out-of-district students will have its first reading at the board’s April meeting, despite concerns over the potential of special education costs. Elkington informed the board of a recent court ruling in New Hampshire that the district where a student attends must pay special education costs, despite any tuition policy. The information came after law firm Drummond Woodsum reviewed a draft of the school’s tuition policy.



“If you take a straight tuition kid, you own them,” Elkington said.



Bianco and board member Libby Chamberlain argued that selection criteria could be written into the policy that would, in effect if not in clear language, exclude students who had or developed special education needs, but they did not find agreement with other board members. Class size is the only selection criteria that stands on firm legal ground, Elkington said, while Morse suggested increasing tuition to create a reserve account for unforeseen expenses.



“If we deny a student because of a disability, we will become the school in Maine that tests the case,” Mike Sealander said.



The board next meets on Tuesday, April 11, at 6 p.m., at the school.

