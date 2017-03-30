News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in The Weekly Packet, March 30, 2017 Blue Hill boy ties for second place at Maine State Spelling Bee

Colin Aponte, a 12-year-old home schooled Blue Hill resident, moved through 40 rounds at the Maine State Spelling Bee with 18 county champions, tying for second place.

by Anne Berleant

Scientists haven’t yet discovered if accurate spelling is an inherited trait, but two Blue Hill brothers have found success by correctly spelling difficult and unfamiliar words in live competition.



The younger brother, 12-year-old Colin Aponte tied for second place in the Maine State Bee on Saturday, March 25, at the University of Southern Maine in Portland. His brother, Brandon, now a student at John Bapst in Bangor, also placed second before returning the next year to win the 2013 championship.



Colin went 42 rounds and nearly three hours on Saturday before failing to correctly spell “quadrilingual.”



“I spelled it as it sounds, ‘quadralingual,” Colin said. “I knew after I said it that I made a mistake, but it was too late to go back.”



Those 42 rounds probably seemed just about right, after a 2016 battle at the county bee against Syra Gutow of Castine. After 55 rounds and three hours the judges declared a tie. A spell-off followed, which Gutow won. But Colin came back this year to earn a place in the state bee after two years of being runner up at the county level.



“The state bee was a lot more exciting than the county bee because there were a lot more people, there were TV cameras, the spellers were really prepared, and the prizes were cool,” Colin said.



This year, it was Brandon’s turn to come and watch his brother compete.



And Colin said he plans to try again next year. “It’s my last chance,” he said.



Colin is also Hancock County champion for the National Geographic Geography Bee and will compete on March 31 at the state bee, after coming in second last year. For the Apontes, the second time often seems to be the charm.

