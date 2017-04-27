Maine Maritime buys house on Water Street

News Feature

Maine Maritime Academy has purchased a Water Street home, which is between two existing academy-owned parcels: Edward A Rogers Hall and Dirigo House.

by Sharon Bray

Maine Maritime Academy has added another historic building to its downtown campus area, President Bill Brennan told selectmen at the April 19 town-gown meeting in Emerson Hall.



“We closed on the white house across from T&C,” he said of the building sandwiched between academy-owned brick structures on Water Street. “We will insure that it is maintained, but we have no plans for it yet.”



Town Manager Jimmy Goodson asked about “the garden in the back,” a narrow neglected tangle of bushes and weeds that family members may have cared for in the past.



“For now, we will maintain it,” Brennan answered.



The president also talked about local impact of MMA’s tobacco use policy, which he said has pushed smokers “to the perimeters of the campus.” He asked selectmen to approve academy plans to place cigarette butt receptacles in the town’s right of way at key edges of the campus to avoid having tobacco use across streets in front of residences. He listed street corners most frequently visited including intersections along Stevens, Pleasant, Main and Tarratine streets.



“You want us to OK it?” asked Selectman Peter Vogell. “Sounds great to me.” Further discussion included appearance and theft prevention.



Goodson asked about plans to put one on the waterfront.



Karen Motycka, Castine’s finance officer, said the town has cigarette disposal devices on the waterfront and at other places in town.



The perpetual agenda item of “parking” raised a couple of new bumps. Goodson said some vehicles at MMA’s Stevens Street lot have been driving across the ground in two places in addition to the paved exit. Town plans to construct a drainage ditch along that stretch may solve the problem.



Brennan said he would “favor a moat” in that area, though 18 inches may not be all that deep.



As complaints about students parking along town streets continue, Brennan said he is looking for off-neck property in or near Penobscot from which to offer a shuttle to campus, most likely for staff use, work schedules being easier to accommodate than classes.



He expressed doubt that students would want to park so far away from classes given “human nature” would have them “drive into classrooms if they could.”



MMA continues to “look for different and creative ways” to deal with the large number of academy-related vehicles coming into town. They have one lot in Penobscot and are working on the use of the golf club lot in the off season.



A couple of businesses in town that rent parking space during the school year are well-utilized, according to Motycka.



Selectmen and the planning board are addressing the effort of “an entrepreneurial student” who has established a field parking area off-neck on Rte. 166A a short distance from so-called “mile corner” without a zoning permit.



Motycka spoke for the character and work ethic of the student who remained unnamed.



Selectman Gus Basile noted that parking lots in the rural zone require planning board permits and must meet specific requirements, including a buffer so drivers on the road will not see the parked vehicles.

