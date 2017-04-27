News Feature

Stonington Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, April 27, 2017 Lobstering in deep coral could be permitted under plan NEFMC considers economic impact

by Anne Berleant

The New England Fishery Management Council has recommended prohibiting trawls and dredges within the Outer Schoodic Ridge and Mt. Desert Rock areas but would allow bottom-tending gear, including lobster traps and pots, according to an April 19 press release.



“The Council recognized the economic impact associated with preventing the lobster fishery from working within the inshore [Gulf of Maine] areas and acknowledged that shifts in effort to other locations could be problematic,” the release states.



The Council is drafting a proposed Omnibus Deep Sea Coral Amendment to protect the fragile, slow-growing coral, considered to play an important role in the marine ecosystem, from commercial activities in the Gulf of Maine and the Continental Slope of Georges Bank.



A complete prohibition of deep-sea fishing was under consideration, but if the council’s current preliminary draft moves forward, the Maine lobster fishery will be partially exempted.



The Maine Department of Marine Resources had objected to the proposed ban in the Schoodic and MDI areas, and called on local commercial crab harvesters and lobstermen to send in data to estimate the economic impact on closing those areas.



It apparently worked, with the council voting by a wide margin to adopt its preferred alternative plan in the draft.



“Preferred alternatives are issued to give stakeholders an indication of which direction [the council] is leaning at that particular point in time,” but the council is not obligated to adopt it, according to the release.



The council will announce a round of May public hearings.

