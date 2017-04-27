Familiar face takes over Blue Hill Books

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Patrons of Blue Hill Books will see a new owner with a familiar face behind the counter, as longtime employee Samantha Haskell has taken the reins from former owners Mariah Hughs and Nick Sichterman.



The purchase was finalized in February, and it was a transfer that both parties said came organically.



“I don’t think there was a specific time where they sat me down and were like ‘now Samantha, we’re going to groom you to take over the store.’ It was just a lot of conversations over the course of some time that sort of led us to where we are,” said Haskell.



Blue Hill Books has been a mainstay on Pleasant Street since 1986, when Hughs and Sichterman relocated from New York and ran the store out of their home, across the street from the current location. In February of 1992, the couple and several volunteers walked hundreds of books to where the store sits now.



“It was a community effort even early on, and I think that was always the intention, to have the store feel like a part of the makeup of the community,” said Hughs.



“Your store is a reflection of your readers,” added Sichterman. “I think all independent bookstores have a different feel, and the community very much shapes that.”



A product of the Blue Hill community, Haskell said that transitioning into ownership of the store is a vote of confidence in the vitalization of the town, as well as in the future of independent bookstores.



“It was a very conscious effort for me to stay in the town I grew up in,” she said. “I think there could be some really great things in Blue Hill, but it’s about finding a viable way to make a living as well. This gives me the means to do that.”



Hughs and Sichterman may have passed the torch to Haskell, who was born the same year the store opened, but they have been in and out several times a week since February.



“They’ve been amazingly helpful,” said Haskell. “It’s just me in the store, and when I’m alone I can’t do things like run errands or get the mail. Mariah has gone to the post office for me more than a couple times.”



“I don’t think we can stay away completely,” said Sichterman. “The love of books doesn’t go away. And I also just miss being around Samantha tremendously.”



For the new owner, taking over the store has felt both comfortable and a little stressful at the same time.



“I’m very comfortable selling and talking about books, and Mariah and Nick taught me so much about the management side before they left, but it’s the little things, like paper clips or change that I didn’t need to think about as an employee,” said Haskell. “We run out of paper clips all the time and now I’m like ‘those aren’t just there I need to get them?’ I appreciate the little things they used to worry about more now.”



For the former owners, Haskell is a natural fit as they transition into retirement.



“The goal is for customers to not even notice that we aren’t here,” said Sichterman. “Samantha has such a relationship with them and a feel for the store that I think we could go weeks without being in there and nobody noticing it because she just does that great of a job.”

