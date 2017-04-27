DISES principal resigns

News Feature

Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School Principal Carla Magoon has resigned from her position, giving notice at the April 25 school board meeting.

by Monique Labbe

Just a few weeks after it was announced that Deer Isle-Stonington Assistant Principal John Dow was leaving to become principal at Sedgwick Elementary School, Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School Principal Carla Magoon has resigned from her position, giving notice at the April 25 school board meeting.



Magoon sent a letter home with students announcing the resignation, and also posted it to the school’s website. Magoon, who will work until the end of the school year, said she was not resigning because of any administrative issues but because she wished to get back to teaching.



“I would like to make it clear that I love this community, and have thoroughly enjoyed my role assisting with education of the students here,” wrote Magoon in her resignation letter. “I simply miss teaching and don’t find myself enjoying many of the duties that principals must attend to.”



Union 76 Superintendent Chris Elkington announced the resignation during a school board meeting, adding that he is hopeful Magoon will be able to stay in the district in another capacity.



CSD 13 board chairman Jane Osborne echoed Elkington and thanked Magoon for the work she has done at the elementary school over the last two years.



“You have done great work for us and we will miss you greatly,” she said.



The resignation now leaves two administrative positions open at the elementary school, something Elkington said is a concern but one that will be looked at over the coming months.

