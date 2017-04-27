Bocce tournament takes over Ritchie Field

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Close to 90 athletes from around the state competed in the Special Olympics Bocce Tournament, held by Maine Maritime Academy, on Thursday, April 20.



Maine Maritime Academy’s Ritchie Field was transformed into six bocce courts, with two teams competing at a time. Each team played for half an hour, then two more teams would take the field, trying to earn as many points as they could in those 30 minutes.



Despite temperatures in the thirties and slight rain, 59 teams competed in the event, cheered on by parents and friends. Members of the Maine Maritime athletic teams were on hand as judges and supporters as well.



Mariner football offensive coordinator Adam Sherman organized the event, as he has done in the past. Sherman worked with Jeff Bosse, coordinator for the Special Olypmics, to make sure the event was a success.



MERT Enterprises Team 4 out of Brewer was the winning team.

