GSA student withdraws over social media post

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

A private message posted on a social media site by a George Stevens Academy student on April 14 ended with expulsion for the student after students told school administrators, who then contacted the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.



The message, posted to the GSA Dank Meme group, was titled “School shooting,” and contained little else, according to GSA Director of Communication Liffey Thorpe. The student removed the message the same day and posted an apology stating “I have not nor will I ever intend harm upon the students of GSA school.”



The student and the student’s family, who were traveling out of town for spring vacation, were contacted by Head of School Tim Seeley, Dean of Students Libbey Rosemeier and the sheriff’s office.



Seeley sent out a brief email to parents alerting them of the post and the school’s response on Sunday, April 23, the day before students were scheduled to return to school.



“It was very, very clear that this was not a real threat but, as a private joke, do we have a responsibility to tell parents? The answer was yes,” Thorpe said on April 24.



The student, who has not been named and returned home this week, was told he was not allowed back at GSA until law enforcement concluded its investigation and the school decided on a disciplinary action.



Seeley addressed students at a school assembly on the morning of Monday, April 24, with Sheriff Scott Kane present, for about five minutes, Thorpe said.



By Wednesday, April 26, the school had decided on its course of action, with Seeley sending out an email stating:



“Although both law enforcement and I are convinced that the campus was never in danger, any threat made against campus safety is itself a profound breach of acceptable school conduct. This to let you know that the student is no longer a GSA student, and is not permitted on campus.”

