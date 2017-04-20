News Feature

Next Generation to give six acres on Salt Pond to Sedgwick

by Anne Berleant

Voters will decide whether the town will have public access on town land to Salt Pond and whether to reinstate the school budget validation referendum process, at an April 28 special town meeting at the Sedgwick Town House.



Blue Hill nonprofit Next Generation Foundation proposes gifting to Sedgwick six acres that will provide public access to Salt Pond, along with $25,000 toward building a road to the pond. Adjacent property will be given to Blue Hill Heritage Trust, and the road will provide access to that parcel as well, First Selectman Michael Sheahan said. The road will begin at the bottom of Sedgwick Ridge Road, across from the redemption center.



“The selectmen all think it’s wonderful,” Sheahan said.



The special town meeting vote culminates over one year of discussions with Next Generation to establish access to the pond. Former selectman Nelson Grindal, who died this past week, helped to bring the parties together and broker the arrangement.



The three warrant articles ask whether the town should accept the gift of land, whether the town should accept $25,000 for the public access account, and whether the town should move $10,000 from undesignated surplus to the public access account and then appropriate $35,000 from that account to build an access road.



Before the 7:30 p.m. open meeting, voters will also cast ballots to decide whether to reinstate a school budget validation referendum vote, which is held one week after the budget passes at town meeting, beginning on July 1, 2018.



In 2008, Maine law was amended to require school budget validation referendums, for at least a three-year period. Towns were then permitted to vote whether to continue the process for another three years, and Sedgwick voters declined to continue. However, a straw poll held on Election Day in November 2016 indicated voters favored re-starting the budget validation referendum process by about a 2:1 margin.



Special Town Meeting

Friday April 28

Sedgwick Town House

School budget validation referendum ballot: 1-6 p.m.

Salt Pond access warrant articles: 7:30 p.m.

