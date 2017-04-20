Hagen Dock work moves forward

News Feature

Rich Hewitt

While crews moved ahead with work on the Hagen Dock project, Town Manager Kathleen Billings is getting the town ready to borrow money to help pay for it.



After a winter break, crews from John Goodwin Construction began work again. They’ve completed work on the long stretch of granite wall and this week made repairs to the wall supporting the public dock. They were back-filling behind that wall this week. According to Billings, they ran into a problem when a joint in a temporary water line separated and had to be repaired. That line provided water to the market/restaurant, the fire station and Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries.



“We lost a lot of water,” Billings said. “That was a problem. They’ve been trying to keep the standpipe full because they’re working on the pump station. Ben [Ben Pitts, water company operator] turned on all the wells we have just to get it filled up again.”



Billings told selectmen on Monday that she had met with the green space committee for the dock project to review designs for a number of items that will be included on the dock, such as benches, railings and street lights. She said the contractor needed them to decide on the street lights because they are ready to pour the walkway on the dock.



“They’re pouring the cement on the top of the wall,” Billings said. “They have the sleeves in for the railings and they needed to have a template for the bolts for the streetlamps.”



She told selectmen that they are still planning to have this phase of the project completed by June 1.



In the meantime, Billings said, she is working to organize all the project expenses to date in preparation for seeking bids for financing the project. Goodwin’s bid for the project was $657,900. The town has been using grant funds from a $300,000 state CDBG to this point, but now needs to borrow for the remainder. The town will have to go to a bond counsel who will need to review those figures before the town formally requests bids.



Totaling the current costs also will give the town a better idea of how much it will need to borrow, according to Selectman Evelyn Duncan.



“We’re hoping to borrow less than we anticipated,” she said.



In other action, the selectmen unanimously approved the use of town land for a garden project sponsored by Ready By 21 Mentoring, a mentoring program for island students. According to Kyra Alex, the organization’s executive director, the garden will provide opportunities for adults to work with students.



The garden will be located on a portion of the old Turner Farm near the town’s transfer station. The area is located inside the transfer station gate which is why the project required selectmen approval.



The garden will not be a community garden in the traditional sense, in that it won’t provide small tracts to community members. It will be a “teaching garden” with a focus on mentoring. Although it is not part of the island school education program, Alex said there would be opportunities for class groups to participate in the work at the garden.



The project has received a $3,000 grant from the Maine Heritage Farmland Trust which will be used to buy tools and build a shed at the site, Alex said. In addition, the group has received three pledges to fund the program for three years.



The selectmen were supportive of the project and offered advice on mulching, watering and fencing options. Selectman John Robbins raised one concern noting that the town is planning to expand the transfer station, including installing a new compactor and widening the road into the facility. The garden is located near that road, and Robbins said he was concerned about impacting access to the new compactor.



Although all five selectmen agreed that impact from the garden was unlikely, they approved the project for one year with the idea that they will review it after that time.



The selectmen also briefly discussed the changes to the shellfish ordinance that were rejected on a tie vote earlier this month. The same changes were approved in Deer Isle.



The two towns jointly manage the island’s shellfish harvest, but differences in their respective ordinances could cause problems in the future. Robbins said a scheduled meeting on April 19 should clear things up. It’s likely that Stonington will schedule another vote on the ordinance changes, which included required items from the state.

