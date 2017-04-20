Sedgwick loses longtime selectman

News Feature

by Faith DeAmbrose

For the better part of a decade and a half Nelson Grindal helped to directly manage town affairs as a member of the board of selectmen, but his connection to town went back an entire lifetime. Grindal died in the early morning hours of April 14 at the age of 70.



Grindal was elected to the office of First Selectman in 2002 as a write-in candidate, beating Walt Epply, also a write-in candidate, by three votes, 130-127. He held that position until 2011, opting not to run for reelection that year.



Taking two years off to battle an illness, he ran again in 2013 against another longtime selectman, Colby Pert, this time for the seat of Second Selectman. Grindal won, and Pert would again challenge him in 2016, ultimately unseating him.



In between seats on the board, Grindal helped the town create public access at Walker Pond, a joint project with neighboring Brooksville. With decades of experience as a builder, general contractor and outdoor enthusiast, Grindal was well suited for the task.



At the time of his death, Grindal was working on another access project on behalf of the town, access to Salt Pond, a topic of a soon-to-be-held special town meeting.



A Sedgwick native, Grindal also served on the town’s budget committee and on the budget committee for Hancock County, bringing a prudent approach to fiscal matters across the various committees.



Grindal was very proud of his service to the town, and was especially proud of his work at Walker Pond, said daughter Darcy Grindal.



Grindal leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Clare, two children, Aaron and Darcy, and two grandchildren, Chase and Cooper, as well as sister Patricia Gross and her husband Ron. He was predeceased by his parents Ruth and Edward Grindal of Sedgwick.

