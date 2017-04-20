Penboscot Bay Press Compass Logo

Originally published in Castine Patriot, April 20, 2017
Penobscot youth celebrate Easter

by Monique Labbe

The South Penobscot Baptist Church grounds were full of activity on April 15, as just under 20 children hunted Easter eggs in celebration of the holiday weekend.

The Rev. Ron Jackson said there were approximately 383 eggs hidden for the children to find.

Prior to the egg hunt, Jackson talked to the children about the story of Easter, according to the scripture of the church’s faith.

Each egg contained candy and a raffle ticket, good for a chance to win one of several prizes being given away, including toys, coloring books and more.

The children made quick work of collecting all the eggs, as they were all put back into plastic bins after only half an hour.

“This is one of the best days we’ve had for our egg hunt in a while,” said Jackson. “The last couple of years Easter has been in March and we’ve had snow, but a few years ago there were over 50 kids here. It’s a very fun event.”


First find

Jeremiah Emerton Jr. collects his first Easter egg find of the day.

Photo by Monique Labbe
Got one

Autumn Wardwell finds her first Easter egg of the hunt.

Photo by Monique Labbe
Filling the basket

Chloe Skillins finds an Easter egg hidden in the door of a car, adding to her collection in the basket.

Photo by Monique Labbe
