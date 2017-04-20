Penobscot youth celebrate Easter

News Feature

Jeremiah Emerton Jr. collects his first Easter egg find of the day.

by Monique Labbe

The South Penobscot Baptist Church grounds were full of activity on April 15, as just under 20 children hunted Easter eggs in celebration of the holiday weekend.



The Rev. Ron Jackson said there were approximately 383 eggs hidden for the children to find.



Prior to the egg hunt, Jackson talked to the children about the story of Easter, according to the scripture of the church’s faith.



Each egg contained candy and a raffle ticket, good for a chance to win one of several prizes being given away, including toys, coloring books and more.



The children made quick work of collecting all the eggs, as they were all put back into plastic bins after only half an hour.



“This is one of the best days we’ve had for our egg hunt in a while,” said Jackson. “The last couple of years Easter has been in March and we’ve had snow, but a few years ago there were over 50 kids here. It’s a very fun event.”

