Penboscot Bay Press Compass Logo

Penobscot Bay Press
Community Information Services

PBP Media

News Feature

Isle au Haut
Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, April 20, 2017
Isle au Haut Town Meeting

Monday, April 24, 8:30 a.m.
Revere Memorial Hall

75 Articles
School budget: $281,548
Municipal budget: To be announced

Nominations from the floor.

One-year terms: three selectmen, three tax assessors, treasurer, tax collector, fire chief, road commissioner, two planning board seats, one Colwell Ramp Waterfront Access Board seat.

Two-year terms: one planning board seat, one Colwell Ramp Waterfront Access Board seat

Three-year terms: two planning board seats, one school board seat.

Mail boat departs Stonington for Isle au Haut at 7 a.m.,departs Isle au Haut for Stonington at 4:15 p.m.


Penobscot Bay Press Community News Castine Patriot Island Ad-Vantages The Weekly Packet Visitor's Portal
Penboscot Bay Press Compass Logo

Penobscot Bay Press Community Information Services
Contact UsSubscribeAdvertise With Us
207-367-2200 • P.O. Box 36, Stonington, ME 04681 • info@pbp.me