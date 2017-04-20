Bread & Puppet Theater to perform in Blue Hill

News Feature

Bread and Puppet Theater will perform a new play, Faust 3, at the Bay School in Blue Hill Thursday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m. Faust 3 is a proletarian rumination on displacement, heaven, and satisfaction in the tradition of Medieval Faust puppet shows and Goethe’s epic verse drama, according to a news release.



As thematically and formally diverse as Goethe’s Faust 1 and 2, Bread and Puppet’s Faust 3 draws its audience through a dreamlike succession of scenes depicting various aspects of proletarian experience in our time: from refugee migration, to the ubiquity of the gun; from the hunger that accompanies food product diversity, to the daily experience of factory workers, the rebellion of prisoners, and the adoration of the sun. Faust 3 himself is played by a small hand-puppet, darting between the hopper and the spout of a giant grain mill.



“After Faust 2’s contract with the devil came to an end—because the quest had been fulfilled and satisfaction had been achieved—Faust 2 died,” Bread and Puppet director Peter Schumann said in the release. “But the demand for more light which Goethe issued at his own death requires a new model of Faust, an actor in the history of light, a conspirator who pursues the disordering of the existing order of life, and sides with the Proletariat’s demand for the radicalization of leisure. Gargoyles are employed to manage the uneasy masses. Both devil and angel, disguised as undercover agents, accompany Faust 3’s journey through the mess of the modern empire all the way to the glorious final appearance of the Here.”



After the performance Bread and Puppet will serve its famous free sourdough rye bread with aioli. For more information, visit bayschool.org/ and breadandpuppet.org/.

