Susan Collins to address Class of 2017 at Maine Maritime Academy

News Feature

Maine Maritime Academy President William J. Brennan announced in a recent news release that U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) will be the college’s 2017 Commencement speaker on Saturday, May 6, in Castine. Senator Collins has served in the United States Senate since 1997 and currently ranks 15th in Senate seniority.



“It will be a great honor to welcome Senator Collins to deliver the send-off for the Class of 2017,” Brennan said in the release. “She has always been a champion of education for the State of Maine and she understands the significance of our students’ accomplishments, as well as the promise of their careers.”



Collins chairs the Senate Aging Committee and the Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee. She also serves on the Intelligence Committee and the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.



Ten years ago, she delivered the Commencement address at Maine Maritime Academy and received an honorary degree from the college at that time.



For more information about the school, visit mainemaritime.edu.

