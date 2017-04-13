News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, April 13, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, April 13, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, April 13, 2017 New Surry Theatre presents Fiddler on the Roof

In celebration of its 45th season, New Surry Theatre is bringing the award-winning musical Fiddler on the Roof to the Blue Hill stage.

In celebration of its 45th season, New Surry Theatre is bringing the award-winning musical Fiddler on the Roof to the Blue Hill stage. This production holds special meaning for NST as it also marks NST founder and Artistic Director Bill Raiten’s retirement from directing, according to a news release.



Fiddler on the Roof was the first production Raiten directed with New Surry Theatre in 1972. For this production, Raiten is again teaming up with NST co-founder Sheldon Bisberg as musical director. They are joined by choreographer Maureen Robinson, who was taught by Ralph Robinson the choreographer and lead dancer of that 1972 production, and set designer Ken Weinberg, an old friend who has designed sets for many of Raiten’s productions.



This timeless musical explores the everlasting themes of family, tradition, love and culture through the beloved story of Tevye, Golde and their daughters.



NST’s production features a cast of over 50, including Douglas Coffin as Tevye, Jennifer Jacobi as Golde and Madelyn Woods, Faith Harmon, Maddie DesFosses, Magnolia Rose Vandiver, Bryan Lescord, Damon Urban, Randall Simons, Gabrielle Wellman, Steve Gormley, Griffin Shute, Al Hutchins, Hoyt Hutchins, Mike McFarland, Grace Neal, Hazel Sheahan, Aria Rosa Tapman, and Lori Sitzabee in the many character roles.



Fiddler on the Roof will be performed at the Blue Hill Town Hall Theater on April 21, 22, 28, 29 and May 5, 6, 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. and Sundays matinees on April 23 and 30 at 3 p.m. To reserve tickets, visit newsurrytheatre.org or call 200-4720. NST is also continuing to offer a limited number of $5 tickets for opening night through its program—Theater for All. To reserve these tickets, call 200-4720.

