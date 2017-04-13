News Feature

Bar Harbor Originally published in Castine Patriot, April 13, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, April 13, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, April 13, 2017 BHBT tournament to benefit Acadia Family Center

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s 24th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament will benefit the Acadia Family Center in Southwest Harbor. The golf tournament will be played on Tuesday, June 6, at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor.



Tournament proceeds will benefit the Acadia Family Center in Southwest Harbor, which provides prevention, education, and outpatient treatment services for people affected by substance use disorders and related mental health disorders on Mount Desert Island and surrounding communities, according to a news release from the bank. They offer a continuum of treatment services which include but are not limited to opioid dependency, PTSD, trauma, chronic pain as well as counseling for those affected by another’s addiction. Acadia Family Center also provides prevention education in local schools. They serve adults, adolescents, and families impacted by substance use disorders (alcohol and opioid addiction) and mental health disorders in a supportive and caring environment with a harm reduction treatment philosophy.



More information can be found at acadiafamilycenter.org.



Bar Harbor Bank & Trust invites the community to help raise funds for the Acadia Family Center by participating in the tournament as a sponsor, golfer, or donor. Those who have already made a commitment to this year’s tourney include hole-in-one sponsors Stanley Scooters and Darling’s Auto Mall.



For more information, including how to participate in the event, call Cathy Planchart, at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, 667-0660 x14655.

