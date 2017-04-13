Bagaduce Music Lending Library seeks help moving

News Feature

Come and help pack the library’s huge collection of music into totes or boxes making them ready for the movers to bring to the new music library. Organizers would appreciate three to four hours of your time Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning next week. In return, the music library is offering two tickets to a performance of the volunteer’s choice at any 2017 Performance Hall event, according to a news release.



The Bagaduce Music Lending Library was established in 1983 by Mary Cheyney Gould, Marcia Chapman and Fritz Jahoda, with its first home in the garage of its founders in Brooksville, where the Bagaduce River meets Penobscot Bay. Outgrowing the original space, the music library is moving to a new home on South Street in Blue Hill.



The Music Library has grown to become an international resource center for printed sheet music and scores. It houses numerous collections of music representing all genres of written music except concert band. It is a not-for-profit organization funded through memberships, small lending fees, and private fundraising.

