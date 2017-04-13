Absentee ballots available for Sedgwick referendum

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Sedgwick—Absentee ballots are now available for an April 28 written ballot vote on whether to reinstate the school budget validation referendum in Sedgwick effective July 1, 2017. Polls will be open from 1 to 6 p.m.



The special town meeting will reconvene at 7:30 p.m. at Sedgwick Town Hall where the referendum result will be read, followed by voting on several articles regarding public access, and funding that access, to Salt Pond.



While selectmen have not yet signed the warrant for the special town meeting, First Selectman Michael Sheahan said, “the primary focus of the meeting will be the acceptance of a gift of land from the Next Generation Foundation to provide public access to the Salt Pond.”



To receive an absentee ballot for the referendum vote, visit the town office on Wednesday, 1-6 p.m., Thursday 1-7 p.m., or call 359-2275, 326-91012 or 610-0138.

