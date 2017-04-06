News Feature

Penobscot Originally published in Castine Patriot, April 6, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, April 6, 2017 Union 93 moves forward with new IEP system

by Monique Labbe

School Union 93 is moving to a state-approved Individualized Education Program (IEP) called MSB, beginning July 1, according to Union 93 Special Education Director Sheila Irvine during a union meeting on March 29.



The system is a web-based integrated IEP software and special education management system called Adori, which also will be used at George Stevens Academy and Bucksport High School, two schools used by students in Union 93 for their secondary education.



“By using this system, it will make information more readily available because it has enhanced reporting capabilities,” said Irvine.



Irvine also reported that the special education budget has been approved in four of the five Union 93 towns. Brooksville’s budget is down 21 percent, partially due to decreasing one position at the school, while Castine and Penobscot only saw “modest” increases. Surry’s special education budget is down 19 percent, while Blue Hill saw a “sharp” increase because of an out-of-district placement.



“Overall we seem to be in pretty good shape,” said Irvine.



During the meeting, the board also approved A-Copi as the vendor of choice for new copiers across all Union 93 schools and the central office, as well as a request from Superintendent Mark Hurvitt to roll over two vacation days from the 2015-16 school year to 2016-17.

