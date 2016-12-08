Straw poll results create path to warrant articles in Sedgwick

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Two of three straw poll questions asked of Sedgwick voters on November 8 will be on the 2017 town meeting warrant, First Selectman Neil Davis confirmed at a November 22 selectmen’s meeting. Answers to both questions in the nonbinding survey came in at about a two-to-one margin in favor of the questions.



First is setting up a charter commission to develop a town charter, which would then be presented for a town vote.



Second is starting the process to restore the town-wide school budget validation referendum vote, which is held one week after the budget is approved at town meeting.



A third question, moving the open meeting portion of the annual town meeting from the historic Town (Meeting) House to the Sedgwick Elementary School found favor three-to-one. Selectmen said the change does not require a town meeting vote but is at their discretion. Voting for town officials, held the day before, will still take place at Town House.



Selectmen took advantage of an expected high voter turnout on Election Day to conduct the non-binding opinion survey. About 566 voters weighed in on the three straw poll questions, out of 763 votes cast at town hall for the election ballot.



“It was a really good opportunity to gauge how the people felt on these three issues,” Third Selectman Ben Astbury said.



Creating a charter commission will allow for a review and analysis of the role of town officers and boards, such as the board of selectmen and school board members, and research whether a different arrangement would serve the town better, Davis said.



“What functions do [the board members] serve? Are they sufficient? Are they adequate?” he said.



Davis specifically pointed to benefits that could come from sharing information between the school board and selectmen to help develop budgets.



“You can’t make a school budget without some sort of knowledge of tax assessment,” Davis said.



Davis noted that 72 other towns in Maine have adopted charters, and that the Maine Constitution gives the people power to institute government under the right of Home Rule.



A town charter is a set of laws that forms the legal foundation of its local structure of government, and the distribution of powers within the government. “A charter is the municipal equivalent of a state or federal constitution,” according to the Maine Townsman (1992), a monthly publication of the Maine Municipal Association.



During the discussion, Second Selectman Colby Pert noted that 1,500 tax bills are annually sent to Sedgwick property owners; only about 10 percent of residents attend town meeting.



“What portion of those people can afford the budgets?” he asked. “Democracy doesn’t work on 10-percent participation.”



Selectmen said that the action to form a charter commission was prompted by a citizen asking them questions about the budgetary processes and town government.



“That was the start of this process,” Davis said. “A lot will be researched to see if it benefits the town. If not, they can keep things the way they are.”

