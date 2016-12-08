Program delivers holiday spirit to seniors

News Feature

The holidays are a time to celebrate the joy and warmth of the season with friends and family. In Blue Hill, the local Home Instead Senior Care office invites the community to celebrate with local seniors who may be alone during the holiday season.



The Home Instead Senior Care office is helping to facilitate Be a Santa to a Senior, a community program that provides gifts and companionship to seniors who may be isolated from friends or family during the holiday season. The program is made possible through the support of local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, and volunteers.



“The holidays can be a troubling time for seniors. They may feel the absence or the distance of loved ones,” Cheryl Sheasby, owner of the Blue Hill Home Instead Senior Care office, said in a news release. “Be a Santa to a Senior provides a ray of hope for many seniors, and it means so much for them to know that people care and value them as members of our community.”



The local Home Instead Senior Care office has partnered with area organizations to help with gift collection and distribution.



“We are excited to have so many other organizations in the community supporting our third year of Be a Santa to a Senior,” said Sheasby. “We brightened the holidays for 135 area seniors last year, and we look forward to making an impact again in 2016.”



Holiday shoppers are invited to participate by picking up a paper ornament at a participating location. Locations will display Be a Santa to a Senior trees, which will be hung with ornaments featuring seniors’ gender and their desired gifts. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it wrapped back to the store with the ornament attached. Volunteers will deliver most of the gifts by December 21, so please return gifts no later than December 19. Be a Santa trees are at Burnt Cove Market in Stonington and TradeWinds Market Place and Camden National Bank in Blue Hill. Information: BeaSantatoaSenior.com or 404-2529.

