Hospice volunteers offer program for those grieving the loss of a loved one

News Feature

The holidays can be a challenging time for those who are missing a loved one who has died. At a time when everyone seems to be happy and enjoying themselves, those who are grieving may feel sad, lonely or depressed. Everywhere you turn there are reminders of the fact that you’re missing your loved one: decorations, special songs, advertisements talking about togetherness and sharing—it can be hard to feel so out of step with these special times.



Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County understands this challenge and is offering an opportunity to experience exactly what you’re feeling in an environment that is safe and shared by others who are experiencing similar things. Sharing and Connection: Support for the Holidays will be held Saturday, December 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Ellsworth.



This program is for adults and children who have experienced the death of a loved one and will include group support, great food, a remembrance service and other themed activities. Set aside this day to take care of yourself during a difficult time. The program is free of charge but pre-registration is required by December 9. Call 667-2531 to register.

