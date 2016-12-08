Citizen petitions address Salt Pond parcel

News Feature

A view of Salt Pond, about two hours before low tide, from land owned by the Town of Blue Hill on Route 172.

by Anne Berleant

Three citizen petitions submitted on December 2 to selectmen for the 2017 town meeting warrant aim to give public access to Salt Pond from Route 172, but selectmen told The Weekly Packet that selling the property is a better option.



“We’ve looked at this pretty carefully, and really the best use is for revenue,” Selectman Jim Schatz told The Weekly Packet.



One petition asks the town to direct selectmen not to sell a tax-acquired, approximately 10-acre property located on Route 172, about one-half mile past Falls Bridge Road (Blue Hill Tax Map 10, Lot 2) unless the sale is specifically approved by voters.



A second petition asks the town to direct selectmen to apply proceeds from the sale of a town-owned property across the street (Map 10, Lot 1) for development of the first property as a community resource and access point to Salt Pond.



The third petition asks the town to direct selectmen to establish a landing and launching area for small boats on that property.



Each petition holds over 225 signatures, mainly collected at town hall on Election Day.



Geoff Anthony, who chairs the Marine Resources Committee, submitted the petitions as a private citizen. He said a local contractor estimated the cost for constructing a parking lot and vehicle access to the pond at about $35,000.



“As the Marine Resources Committee, we’ve tried to identify pieces of land that the town owns we could use for [public water] access,” Anthony told The Weekly Packet. “We’ve repeatedly asked [selectmen] to do things with this piece.”



But selectmen have not taken the idea of using the parcel for access to Salt Pond “really seriously because of how little it offers recreationally,” Schatz said, pointing to the parcel’s “steep, rocky access and fast rapids” at that specific point.



For Anthony, the access from Route 172 would replace access from Falls Bridge, where he said that cars parked on either end of the bridge to load and unload canoes and kayaks pose a safety issue, but selectmen note that the town holds no responsibility for the Falls Bridge access, which is through private property, with the state owning the bridge itself.



“If we build a facility at Salt Pond, then the town is liable,” Selectman Chairman John Bannister said.



In addition, Bannister said that using citizen petitions to direct selectmen on specific designations for tax-acquired properties “all gets into dangerous, as far as we’re concerned, territory.”



Each year at town meeting, voters are asked to authorize selectmen to sell property acquired by the town through non-payment of taxes. Currently, the town has accrued $338,058 from selling tax acquired properties, Schatz said.



The town acquired the two parcels in question in 1998. They remain unsold because, at first, selectmen wanted legal ownership to “be settled,” and then, the real estate market was down, Schatz said.



However, recently, a local real estate agent approached selectmen hinting at an interested buyer for the parcel, which is valued at about $500,000, Schatz added.



“Why would we want to do that?” Anthony asked. “Every town in Maine on the coast, everybody’s trying to get water access. We’re the only town trying to sell it.”

