Blue Hill welcomes Santa with fun and fanfare

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Music, dancing, hot chocolate, holiday craft-making, and Santa arriving by fire engine—that’s how Blue Hill ushered in the holiday season on December 1, as well over 100 children and parents crowded upstairs and outside town hall.



“It was a wild success,” Chairman of Selectman John Bannister described the event the next day.



Hosted by the Blue Hill Peninsula Chamber of Commerce and Blue Hill Heritage Trust, holiday-themed fun filled town hall and neighboring venues. The Blue Hill Public Library invited children to create matchbox ornaments; Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offered popcorn to passersby; Fairwinds Florist and Black Dinah Chocolatiers served treats and hot chocolate tastings; the Blue Hill Historical Society welcomed with open doors; the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill showed The Snowman Movie; and The Weekly Packet held its holiday open house. El El Frijoles, Dunkin’ Donuts, BHHT, Girl Scout Troop 251, and Cub Scout Pack 97 all hosted activities at town hall.



Warmed by hot soup from the Blue Hill Co-op, an Ugly Sweater dancercise session with the Blue Hill YMCA, and music from Peninsula Pan, children filled the town hall lawn, awaiting Santa’s arrival.



He greeted his young fans, who led him to the Town Tree for a “three, two, one!” as the lights twinkled on before Santa invited them to sit on his lap and whisper their Christmas desires.



“The turnout was terrific; the weather played nicely; all the activities and events were a big hit, and, of course, Santa was fabulous as always,” BHHT outreach and development coordinator Chrissy Allen said. “It is really great to have so many different organizations and businesses come together to make this special event happen for our community. You can quote me on it!”

