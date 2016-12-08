Blue Hill Bach presents a Downeast Messiah

News Feature

For many music-lovers, the holidays are not complete without Handel’s all-time favorite, Messiah, and in what has become an annual tradition, Blue Hill Bach will present the work’s Christmas selections on Saturday, December 17, at the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill. The cast of soloists will feature Lorna Stephens, mezzo-soprano; altos Catharine Cloutier and Ellenore Tarr; trumpet player Max Hurvitt; sopranos Erin Chenard and Michele Corbeil; mezzo-soprano Marcia Gronewold Sly; tenor Francis John Vogt and bass John David Adams.



A small ensemble featuring some of the area’s finest Baroque musicians, under the direction of Gerald Wheeler, will include concertmaster Heidi Powell, violinist Anatole Wieck, violist Ryu Mitsuhashi, cellist Max Treitler, bassist Christopher Kapsha, trumpet player Annie Morgan and timpanist Lynette Woods. Using Handel’s original instrumentation, they will be joined by the 20-voice Blue Hill Bach chorus. In what has become a Blue Hill Bach tradition, the audience will be invited to join in singing the “Hallelujah” chorus at the end of the evening.



Blue Hill Bach draws on the wealth of talent in the region—including high school and college students—and visiting artists who specialize in early music. This year’s performance of Messiah will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17. Admission is by advance reservation or at the door. For tickets and information, go to bluehillbach.org or phone 613-5454.

