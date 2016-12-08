News Feature

Stonington Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, December 8, 2016 Billings Diesel & Marine Services fined $41,000 for dumping wastewater Now in compliance with Clean Water Act

by Anne Berleant

Local boatyard Billings Diesel & Marine Service has settled a proceeding with the Environmental Protection Agency over how it handles wastewater from its boat-washing operations.



The EPA first proposed the $41,000 civil penalty for “discharge of untreated process wastewater from marine rail bottom-washing of boats containing pollutants into navigable waters of the United States without authorization of a permit,” on September 28.



The agency issued a press release on November 18 confirming the fine and that, under the terms of settlement for the alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act, Billings Diesel & Marine Services Inc. will take “appropriate steps to protect water quality in Stonington, Maine.”



“We’ve made all the adjustments they asked us to make,” manager Peter Grindle said in a November 28 phone call with Island Ad-Vantages.



The specific changes are capturing the wastewater discharge from bottom-washing vessels and putting it through Billings’ wastewater system, Grindle said.



“It was fairly complicated,” he added, while declining to estimate the number of weekly gallons of wastewater the business produces through its boat bottom-washing services.



According to EPA allegations, the company violated the Clean Water Act by discharging wastewater without authorization from boat-washing operations into the Deer Isle Thorofare, a major shipping channel connecting Penobscot Bay to the waters around Mount Desert Island and the open Atlantic Ocean to the east. Such discharges can contain, among other things, sediments (such as rock, sand, and dirt), metals and associated industrial waste, all of which can affect water quality and harm the marine environment.



The Clean Water Act requires that certain industrial facilities, such as shipyards and marinas, have controls in place to prevent process wastewater discharges from polluting nearby waters as well as to take actions to minimize pollutants from being discharged with stormwater into such waterways.



Under the settlement, Billings will send the EPA videos of its new bottom wash capture process “so as to confirm its efficiency at capturing the discharge.”

